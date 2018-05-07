Law enforcement pays tribute to fallen deputy in Maine

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Hundreds of law enforcement officers attend the funeral of Cpl. Eugene Cole at the Cross Insurance Center Monday, May 7, 2018, in Bangor, Maine. Cole, a sheriff's deputy, was the first officer to be killed in the line of du...

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). The Maine State Police Color Guard marches to the funeral of Cpl. Eugene Cole at the Cross Insurance Center Monday, May 7, 2018, in Bangor, Maine. Cole, a sheriff's deputy, was the first officer to be killed in the line of ...

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). The casket of Cpl. Eugene Cole is positioned in front of the sheriff deputy's cruiser at his funeral service at the Cross Insurance Center, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Bangor, Maine. Cole, a sheriff's deputy, was the first offi...

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). A pipe and drum band consisting of law enforcement members from throughout New England march to the funeral of Cpl. Eugene Cole at the Cross Insurance Center Monday, May 7, 2018, in Bangor, Maine. Cole, a sheriff's deputy, ...

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). Hundreds of law enforcement officers attend the funeral Cpl. Eugene Cole at the Cross Insurance Center Monday, May 7, 2018, in Bangor, Maine. Cole, a sheriff's deputy, was the first officer to be killed in the line of duty ...

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A sheriff's deputy in Maine is being laid to rest with words from his grief-stricken son, music from his old band, and a flyover by law enforcement aircraft.

An estimated 3,600 people including hundreds of law enforcement officers paid tribute Monday to Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole with one of the largest funerals in the state's history.

The 61-year-old Cole was the first officer to be killed in the line of duty in nearly 30 years in Maine.

His death on April 25 in Norridgewock sparked a massive manhunt that ended with the arrest of 29-year-old John Williams.

Cole was praised for the way he treated people and his ability to defuse tense situations. His boss, Sheriff Dale Lancaster, quoted from a Bible verse that says, "Blessed are the peace makers."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.