Man faces charges in 3 fentanyl-laced crack cocaine deaths

Man faces charges in 3 fentanyl-laced crack cocaine deaths

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A man who allegedly distributed fentanyl-laced crack cocaine that killed three people and sent numerous others to the hospital on a single day has been indicted in their deaths.

Union County prosecutors say George Rayford also faces several drug possession and distribution charges in the 13-count indictment. The 38-year-old Rahway man could face several decades in prison if convicted on all three counts of strict liability for a drug-induced death.

Authorities say Rayford distributed the deadly quantities of drugs from his home on Dec. 22, 2017. They say two women and a man died that day after overdosing, while an unknown number of others were treated at hospitals following overdoses.

Rayford was arrested in February and remains jailed. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.

