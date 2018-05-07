US oil prices top $70 a barrel for the first time since 2014 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US oil prices top $70 a barrel for the first time since 2014

By DAVID KOENIG
AP Business Writer

DALLAS (AP) - U.S. oil prices crashed through the $70-a-barrel mark for the first time since late 2014, foreshadowing costlier gasoline and consumer goods.

It's not clear that pricey crude will slow down the economy, however. The stock market moved higher in midday trading Monday, as investors bet that companies and consumers can cope with the increase.

Benchmark U.S. crude is up 74 cents, more than 1 percent, to $70.46 a barrel on the futures market in New York. The international standard, Brent crude, is up again, to nearly $76.

Analysts are citing concern that Iranian oil exports will fall if the U.S. withdraws from a 2015 deal that eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear program. And U.S. stockpiles of crude are down.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral

    Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral

    Friday, May 4 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-05-04 19:15:22 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-05-07 18:06:35 GMT
    (Katie Holley via AP). This undated photo photo made available by Katie Holley shows the head of a cockroach. Holley woke up in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, to feel something crawling in her ear. After trying to extract a cockroach that h...(Katie Holley via AP). This undated photo photo made available by Katie Holley shows the head of a cockroach. Holley woke up in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, to feel something crawling in her ear. After trying to extract a cockroach that h...
    Florida woman makes entire nation squeamish while reading her account of waking up with roach in ear.More >>
    Florida woman makes entire nation squeamish while reading her account of waking up with roach in ear.More >>

  • US abortion clinics face surge of trespassing and blockades

    US abortion clinics face surge of trespassing and blockades

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:14:27 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-05-07 18:06:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky. On July 21, 2017, a federal judge established a buffer zone outside the clinic to keep anti-ab...(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky. On July 21, 2017, a federal judge established a buffer zone outside the clinic to keep anti-ab...

    New report: America's abortion clinics experienced a major upsurge in trespassing, obstruction and blockades by anti-abortion activists in 2017.

    More >>

    New report: America's abortion clinics experienced a major upsurge in trespassing, obstruction and blockades by anti-abortion activists in 2017.

    More >>

  • Bill Gates pumps $158 million into push to combat US poverty

    Bill Gates pumps $158 million into push to combat US poverty

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:40:17 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-05-07 18:06:26 GMT
    Bill Gates is starting a new fight against systemic poverty in America, as his private foundation announces millions of dollars toward unspecified initiatives ranging from data projects to funding for community...More >>
    Bill Gates is starting a new fight against systemic poverty in America, as his private foundation announces millions of dollars toward unspecified initiatives ranging from data projects to funding for community activists.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly