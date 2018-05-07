Brain-dead boy wakes up after parents sign papers to donate organs

The boy's mother said he was dead for 15 minutes, and doctors said he would be a vegetable if he survived. (Source: WALA/CNN)

MOBILE COUNTY, AL (CNN/RNN) – A boy was left brain dead after an accident while playing at a friend's house. After his parents accepted his condition and made the decision to donate his organs, the boy woke up.

Trenton McKinley, 13, suffered severe brain trauma two months ago from a dune buggy accident.

"I hit the concrete, and the trailer landed on top of my head. After that, I don't remember anything," Trenton told FOX10 News.

For the next several days, Trenton was brain dead and barely breathing, according to reports.

"Five kids needed organs that matched him,” said his mother, Jennifer Reindl. “It was unfair to keep bringing him back because it was just damaging his organs even more."

Reindl said Trenton was dead for 15 minutes, and doctors said he would be a vegetable if he survived.

Then a day before doctors were scheduled to remove him from life support, Trenton began to show signs of cognition.

Trenton said he believes he was in heaven while he was unconscious.

"I was in an open field walking straight,” he said. "There's no other explanation but God. There's no other way. Even doctors said it."

Trenton lost 50 pounds during the ordeal and suffers with nerve pain and seizures daily. He also only has half of his skull, but will soon have surgery to reconnect the missing piece.

He’s endured three brain surgeries and still has a long road ahead.

The family posted a fundraiser on Facebook to help with ongoing medical expenses.

