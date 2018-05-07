Cynthia Nixon challenges NY Gov. Cuomo to debate on live TV - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cynthia Nixon challenges NY Gov. Cuomo to debate on live TV

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Actor and Democratic candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon has accepted an Invitation to participate in a prime-time televised debate with two-time incumbent Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon released a video Monday announcing she was challenging Cuomo to a one-on-one TV debate that WABC in New York City plans to broadcast. The "Sex and the City" star is vying with Cuomo in the Democratic Party primary.

Nixon says on the video: "One-on-one. No distractions and nowhere to hide. Your move."

There's no immediate word from Cuomo's campaign if he'll agree to a one-on-one debate with Nixon.

Cuomo participated in one multi-candidate debate for the general election in each of his previous campaigns for governor, in 2010 and 2014.

Nixon, an activist on education and LGBT issues, launched her campaign in March.

