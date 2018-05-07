Cynthia Nixon seeks live television debate with Gov. Cuomo - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cynthia Nixon seeks live television debate with Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - "Sex and the City" star and New York governor's race candidate Cynthia Nixon has accepted an invitation to participate in a prime-time televised debate with two-time incumbent Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh).

Nixon on Monday released a video announcing she was seeking a one-on-one TV debate with Cuomo that WABC in New York City plans to broadcast. Nixon is vying with Cuomo for the Democratic Party primary.

Nixon says on the video: "One on one. No distractions and nowhere to hide. Your move."

Cuomo campaign spokeswoman Lis Smith says campaign staffers are receiving invitations to debates and are "reviewing the various opportunities."

Cuomo participated in one multi-candidate debate for the general election in each of his previous campaigns for governor, in 2010 and 2014.

Nixon is an activist on education and LGBT issues. She launched her campaign in March.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

