Cynthia Nixon challenges NY Gov. Cuomo to debate on live TV - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cynthia Nixon challenges NY Gov. Cuomo to debate on live TV

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Actor and Democratic candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon has accepted an Invitation to participate in a prime-time televised debate with two-time incumbent Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon released a video Monday announcing she was challenging Cuomo to a one-on-one TV debate that WABC in New York City plans to broadcast. The "Sex and the City" star is vying with Cuomo in the Democratic Party primary.

Nixon says on the video: "One-on-one. No distractions and nowhere to hide. Your move."

There's no immediate word from Cuomo's campaign if he'll agree to a one-on-one debate with Nixon.

Cuomo participated in one multi-candidate debate for the general election in each of his previous campaigns for governor, in 2010 and 2014.

Nixon, an activist on education and LGBT issues, launched her campaign in March.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Sedan that collided with Waymo vehicle ran red light

    Police: Sedan that collided with Waymo vehicle ran red light

    Saturday, May 5 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-05-05 05:22:58 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-05-07 16:07:56 GMT
    Police in suburban Phoenix are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by Waymo.More >>
    Police in suburban Phoenix are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by Waymo.More >>

  • Report: Millions of tweets spread anti-Semitic messages

    Report: Millions of tweets spread anti-Semitic messages

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:24:40 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-05-07 16:07:49 GMT
    In the new report, the group estimated approximately 3 million Twitter users posted or re-posted at least 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets in English over a 12-month period ending Jan. 28. (Source: Twitter)In the new report, the group estimated approximately 3 million Twitter users posted or re-posted at least 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets in English over a 12-month period ending Jan. 28. (Source: Twitter)

    A study by the Anti-Defamation League has found millions of anti-Semitic messages on Twitter.

    More >>

    A study by the Anti-Defamation League has found millions of anti-Semitic messages on Twitter.

    More >>

  • US abortion clinics face surge of trespassing and blockades

    US abortion clinics face surge of trespassing and blockades

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:14:27 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-05-07 16:06:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky. On July 21, 2017, a federal judge established a buffer zone outside the clinic to keep anti-ab...(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky. On July 21, 2017, a federal judge established a buffer zone outside the clinic to keep anti-ab...

    New report: America's abortion clinics experienced a major upsurge in trespassing, obstruction and blockades by anti-abortion activists in 2017.

    More >>

    New report: America's abortion clinics experienced a major upsurge in trespassing, obstruction and blockades by anti-abortion activists in 2017.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly