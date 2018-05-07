Jay-Z lawyers: SEC probe has become a 'celebrity hunt' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Jay-Z lawyers: SEC probe has become a 'celebrity hunt'

NEW YORK (AP) - Lawyers for Jay-Z say the Securities and Exchange Commission has gone on a "celebrity hunt" by demanding the rapper submit to unlimited questioning about various businesses.

The lawyers wrote in a court filing Monday that he has agreed to testify for a full day before the regulatory agency but is opposing appearing for as many days as the SEC would like.

A hearing on the matter is set for Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

The court filing was made in advance of the hearing scheduled by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe (GAHR'-duh-fee).

The SEC has said it is investigating the Iconix Brand Group to learn if federal securities laws were violated when the company reported financial results.

Jay-Z sold his Rocawear apparel brand to Iconix over a decade ago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Sedan that collided with Waymo vehicle ran red light

    Police: Sedan that collided with Waymo vehicle ran red light

    Saturday, May 5 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-05-05 05:22:58 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-05-07 16:07:56 GMT
    Police in suburban Phoenix are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by Waymo.More >>
    Police in suburban Phoenix are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by Waymo.More >>

  • Report: Millions of tweets spread anti-Semitic messages

    Report: Millions of tweets spread anti-Semitic messages

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:24:40 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-05-07 16:07:49 GMT
    In the new report, the group estimated approximately 3 million Twitter users posted or re-posted at least 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets in English over a 12-month period ending Jan. 28. (Source: Twitter)In the new report, the group estimated approximately 3 million Twitter users posted or re-posted at least 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets in English over a 12-month period ending Jan. 28. (Source: Twitter)

    A study by the Anti-Defamation League has found millions of anti-Semitic messages on Twitter.

    More >>

    A study by the Anti-Defamation League has found millions of anti-Semitic messages on Twitter.

    More >>

  • US abortion clinics face surge of trespassing and blockades

    US abortion clinics face surge of trespassing and blockades

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:14:27 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-05-07 16:06:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky. On July 21, 2017, a federal judge established a buffer zone outside the clinic to keep anti-ab...(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky. On July 21, 2017, a federal judge established a buffer zone outside the clinic to keep anti-ab...

    New report: America's abortion clinics experienced a major upsurge in trespassing, obstruction and blockades by anti-abortion activists in 2017.

    More >>

    New report: America's abortion clinics experienced a major upsurge in trespassing, obstruction and blockades by anti-abortion activists in 2017.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly