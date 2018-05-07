Cops find signs of struggle in slain student's apartment - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cops find signs of struggle in slain student's apartment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia say there were signs of a struggle inside the ransacked, off-campus apartment where a Temple University student was found shot to death.

Officers found Daniel Duignam, a 21-year-old student at Temple's Fox School of Business, shot in the chest, groin and forearm shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Capt. Jack Ryan tells The Philadelphia Inquirer there was no sign of forced entry in Duignam's first-floor apartment and investigators don't believe it was a random act.

He wouldn't speculate on a possible motive.

Duignam was from Tatamy, Pennsylvania, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of Philadelphia. His grandfather was the mayor.

In a Facebook post, current Mayor Christopher Moren says he's "beyond heartbroken" and calls the killing a "senseless tragedy."

