Egypt approves law to govern popular ride-hailing apps

Egypt approves law to govern popular ride-hailing apps

CAIRO (AP) - Egypt's parliament has approved a law to govern popular ride-hailing apps Uber and Careem after the companies appealed a court ruling that revoked their licenses.

The new law, as described Monday by state news agency MENA, establishes operating licenses and fees. It requires licensed companies to store user data for 180 days and provide it to Egyptian security authorities upon request.

There was no immediate comment from Uber or Careem.

Both companies provide smartphone apps that connect passengers with drivers who work as independent contractors. An administrative court in Cairo ruled in March that it is illegal to use private vehicles as taxis.

