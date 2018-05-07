The Latest: Warren Buffett says economy remains strong - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Warren Buffett says economy remains strong

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, left, talks as he plays bridge with Bill Gates, right, outside Berkshire-owned Borsheims jewelry store in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 6, 2018. On Saturday, tens of thousands o... (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, left, talks as he plays bridge with Bill Gates, right, outside Berkshire-owned Borsheims jewelry store in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 6, 2018. On Saturday, tens of thousands o...

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Latest on investor Warren Buffett's comments on investing and other topics (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Investor Warren Buffett says the economy remains strong and business has been improving lately.

Buffett told CNBC that the reports he gets from Berkshire Hathaway's many businesses show that the economy is doing well.

Buffett says most of Berkshire's businesses are hiring, and several of them are having trouble finding workers. For instance, carpet installers and certain construction workers are especially hard to find.

___

6:10 a.m.

Billionaire Warren Buffett says some of his most successful investments over his career have come after scandals like the one at Wells Fargo.

Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is the biggest shareholder in Wells Fargo, which has been mired in scandal for more than a year.

Buffett says Wells Fargo clearly had the wrong incentives in place when bank employees opened as many as 2 million accounts without getting customers' permission to meet aggressive sales targets.

Buffett says the bank didn't act quickly enough when executives learned of the problem.

___

5:30 a.m.

Billionaire Warren Buffett says stocks remain the best option for investors - not bonds, and especially not bitcoins.

Buffett says he doesn't think the stock market is overpriced compared with other options even though he's had trouble finding entire businesses to buy at reasonable prices. Buffett appeared on CNBC Monday after spending Saturday answering questions before thousands of shareholders.

Buffett says cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are nonproductive assets similar to gold. So Buffett says anyone buying bitcoin is betting that someone else will pay more for it later.

Buffett reiterated his standard advice that buying an index fund, such as the S&P 500 fund, regularly over time is the best option for most people.

Roughly 40,000 people attended Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Report: Millions of tweets spread anti-Semitic messages

    Report: Millions of tweets spread anti-Semitic messages

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:24:40 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-05-07 13:05:39 GMT
    In the new report, the group estimated approximately 3 million Twitter users posted or re-posted at least 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets in English over a 12-month period ending Jan. 28. (Source: Twitter)In the new report, the group estimated approximately 3 million Twitter users posted or re-posted at least 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets in English over a 12-month period ending Jan. 28. (Source: Twitter)

    A study by the Anti-Defamation League has found millions of anti-Semitic messages on Twitter.

    More >>

    A study by the Anti-Defamation League has found millions of anti-Semitic messages on Twitter.

    More >>

  • Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7B deal

    Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7B deal

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:04:51 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-05-07 13:05:07 GMT
    (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo Nestle's directors speak in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Nestle has entered an agreement to bring St...(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo Nestle's directors speak in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Nestle has entered an agreement to bring St...
    Nestle has entered an agreement to bring Starbucks products to millions of homes worldwide.More >>
    Nestle has entered an agreement to bring Starbucks products to millions of homes worldwide.More >>

  • Monday hearing could have big implications in Greitens' case

    Monday hearing could have big implications in Greitens' case

    Monday, May 7 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-05-07 04:14:30 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-05-07 12:58:20 GMT
    (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference in Jefferson City, Mo., about allegations related to an extramarital affair with his hairdres...(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference in Jefferson City, Mo., about allegations related to an extramarital affair with his hairdres...

    The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo during a 2015 sexual encounter of a woman with whom he was having an affair.

    More >>

    The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo during a 2015 sexual encounter of a woman with whom he was having an affair.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly