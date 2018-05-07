Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7B deal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7B deal

(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo Nestle's directors speak in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Nestle has entered an agreement to bring St... (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo Nestle's directors speak in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Nestle has entered an agreement to bring St...
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- This March 24, 2018, file photo shows a sign in a Starbucks located in downtown Pittsburgh. Nestle has entered an agreement to bring Starbucks products to millions of homes worldwide, announced Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- This March 24, 2018, file photo shows a sign in a Starbucks located in downtown Pittsburgh. Nestle has entered an agreement to bring Starbucks products to millions of homes worldwide, announced Monday, May 7, 2018.

SEATTLE (AP) - Nestle has entered into an agreement to bring Starbucks products to millions of homes worldwide.

The Swiss-based company announced Monday that Starbucks will receive an up-front cash payment of $7.15 billion for a business which generated annual sales of $2 billion. Approximately 500 Starbucks employees will join Nestle, and operations will continue to be located in Seattle.

The agreement excludes ready-to-drink products, and all sales of any products within Starbucks coffee shops.

In a news release, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says the "historic deal is part of our ongoing efforts to focus and evolve our business to meet the changing consumer needs."

Nestle CEO Mark Schneider says it's a great day for coffee lovers.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of the year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral

    Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral

    Friday, May 4 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-05-04 19:15:22 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-05-07 12:35:33 GMT
    (Katie Holley via AP). This undated photo photo made available by Katie Holley shows the head of a cockroach. Holley woke up in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, to feel something crawling in her ear. After trying to extract a cockroach that h...(Katie Holley via AP). This undated photo photo made available by Katie Holley shows the head of a cockroach. Holley woke up in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, to feel something crawling in her ear. After trying to extract a cockroach that h...
    Florida woman makes entire nation squeamish while reading her account of waking up with roach in ear.More >>
    Florida woman makes entire nation squeamish while reading her account of waking up with roach in ear.More >>

  • US abortion clinics face surge of trespassing and blockades

    US abortion clinics face surge of trespassing and blockades

    Monday, May 7 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-05-07 11:14:27 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-05-07 12:35:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky. On July 21, 2017, a federal judge established a buffer zone outside the clinic to keep anti-ab...(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan). FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky. On July 21, 2017, a federal judge established a buffer zone outside the clinic to keep anti-ab...

    New report: America's abortion clinics experienced a major upsurge in trespassing, obstruction and blockades by anti-abortion activists in 2017.

    More >>

    New report: America's abortion clinics experienced a major upsurge in trespassing, obstruction and blockades by anti-abortion activists in 2017.

    More >>

  • Bill Gates pumps $158 million into push to combat US poverty

    Bill Gates pumps $158 million into push to combat US poverty

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:40:17 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-05-07 12:35:24 GMT
    Bill Gates is starting a new fight against systemic poverty in America, as his private foundation announces millions of dollars toward unspecified initiatives ranging from data projects to funding for community...More >>
    Bill Gates is starting a new fight against systemic poverty in America, as his private foundation announces millions of dollars toward unspecified initiatives ranging from data projects to funding for community activists.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly