UK airports to add explosive detection dogs to screen cargo - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK airports to add explosive detection dogs to screen cargo

LONDON (AP) - British officials say dogs trained to detect explosives are being deployed at airports to screen cargo for possible devices.

The Department of Transport said Sunday that each dog has been trained for 12 months to be able to detect small traces of explosives. They will be based in airport cargo sheds to screen large volumes of freight as one additional layer of protection.

Aviation minister Elizabeth Sugg says the use of the dogs "will bolster our existing rigorous security methods."

Dogs are already deployed at U.K. airports - including London's sprawling Heathrow Airport - to aid police in identifying criminals and preventing drug transport and other illegal activities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Sedan that collided with Waymo vehicle ran red light

    Police: Sedan that collided with Waymo vehicle ran red light

    Saturday, May 5 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-05-05 05:22:58 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-05-06 10:54:51 GMT
    Police in suburban Phoenix are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by Waymo.More >>
    Police in suburban Phoenix are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by Waymo.More >>

  • Warren Buffett deflects questions about a successor

    Warren Buffett deflects questions about a successor

    Saturday, May 5 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-05-05 14:43:11 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-05-06 10:54:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). An image of Warren Buffett is seen above Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on the exhibit floor at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 4, 2018, where Berkshire brands display their products and services. On Saturday...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). An image of Warren Buffett is seen above Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on the exhibit floor at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 4, 2018, where Berkshire brands display their products and services. On Saturday...
    Investor Warren Buffett will spend the day fielding questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting before a crowd of tens of thousands of people.More >>
    Investor Warren Buffett will spend the day fielding questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting before a crowd of tens of thousands of people.More >>

  • Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

    Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

    Saturday, May 5 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-05-05 11:13:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-05-06 10:50:18 GMT
    (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...(Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...
    The state of Georgia has executed a man for the killing of an off-duty prison guard who offered him a ride 22 years ago.More >>
    The state of Georgia has executed a man for the killing of an off-duty prison guard who offered him a ride 22 years ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly