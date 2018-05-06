VW board eyes damage claims against former CEO Winterkorn - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

VW board eyes damage claims against former CEO Winterkorn

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer 'Volkswagen', arrives for a questioning at an investigation committee of the German federal parliament in Berlin, German... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer 'Volkswagen', arrives for a questioning at an investigation committee of the German federal parliament in Berlin, German...
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer 'Volkswagen', arrives for a questioning at an investigation committee of the German federal parliament in Berlin. VW spo... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer 'Volkswagen', arrives for a questioning at an investigation committee of the German federal parliament in Berlin. VW spo...

BERLIN (AP) - A VW spokesman says the German automaker's supervisory board is checking whether it can demand damage claims from former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn in connection with the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Michael Brendel tells German news agency dpa "the investigation has been going on for quite some while and is conducted independently from the authorities' investigation."

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported Sunday that Winterkorn could lose his property in connection with the company's investigation.

Winterkorn, 70, was indicted Thursday in the United States on charges stemming from the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Volkswagen has admitted to programming its diesel engines to activate pollution controls when being tested in government labs and turning them off when on the road.

Winterkorn has denied any knowledge of the scheme.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Sedan that collided with Waymo vehicle ran red light

    Police: Sedan that collided with Waymo vehicle ran red light

    Saturday, May 5 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-05-05 05:22:58 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-05-06 10:54:51 GMT
    Police in suburban Phoenix are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by Waymo.More >>
    Police in suburban Phoenix are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by Waymo.More >>

  • Warren Buffett deflects questions about a successor

    Warren Buffett deflects questions about a successor

    Saturday, May 5 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-05-05 14:43:11 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-05-06 10:54:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). An image of Warren Buffett is seen above Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on the exhibit floor at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 4, 2018, where Berkshire brands display their products and services. On Saturday...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). An image of Warren Buffett is seen above Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on the exhibit floor at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 4, 2018, where Berkshire brands display their products and services. On Saturday...
    Investor Warren Buffett will spend the day fielding questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting before a crowd of tens of thousands of people.More >>
    Investor Warren Buffett will spend the day fielding questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting before a crowd of tens of thousands of people.More >>

  • Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

    Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

    Saturday, May 5 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-05-05 11:13:06 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-05-06 10:50:18 GMT
    (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...(Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...
    The state of Georgia has executed a man for the killing of an off-duty prison guard who offered him a ride 22 years ago.More >>
    The state of Georgia has executed a man for the killing of an off-duty prison guard who offered him a ride 22 years ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly