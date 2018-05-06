The Latest: Polish rescue workers find 2nd body in mine

(AP Photo/Rafal Klimkiewicz). An ambulance arriving after a tremor at the Zofiowka coal mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj in southern Poland, on Saturday, May 5 , 2018. Seven miners went missing after the strongest ever tremor at the mine. Two of them were fou...

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - The Latest on the missing miners in Poland (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Polish rescue workers say they have found a second body after an earthquake hit a coal mine in southern Poland.

Two miners were found dead Sunday and three others remain missing some 900 meters (2,950 feet) below ground since the quake hit Saturday morning in the mine, located in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj, close to Poland's border with the Czech Republic.

The head of the Jastrzebie Coal Company, Daniel Ozon, said a doctor confirmed the two fatalities and identification of the victims was underway.

The first victim, initially identified by Ozon as a 38-year-old man, had been trapped under some metal. He said the identification still needed to be confirmed. The second miner was found a few hours later, trapped in the rubble, he added.

11:50 a.m.

A mining official says a 38-year-old miner found Sunday by rescuers is dead, after a quake hit a colliery in southern Poland.

Four other miners remain missing deep underground. Two injured miners were rescued from the mine Saturday and are being treated in the hospital.

The head of the Jastrzebie Coal Company, Daniel Ozon, said Sunday that the killed miner had worked for the company for 10 years.

It is the first confirmed fatality after a quake on Saturday hit the Zofiowka mine in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj near Poland's border with the Czech Republic.

Ozon said the rescuers have also located another of the miners stuck 900 meters (2,950 feet) underground.

10:55 a.m.

A Polish mining official says rescuers have reached another miner trapped after an earthquake hit a coal mine in southern Poland, but four remain missing.

The head of the Jastrzebie Coal Company, Daniel Ozon, said Sunday the latest miner found at the Zofiowka coal mine was being taken to an underground base where a doctor will check him. He says the miner had been trapped under some metal and was not responsive.

Some 200 rescue and support workers were still pressing to locate and reach four more missing miners, stuck 900 meters (2,950 feet) underground. So far there has been no contact with them.

The rescue was launched Saturday morning after a quake hit the mine in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj near Poland's border with the Czech Republic.

9 a.m.

More than 200 rescue and support workers are pressing to reach five miners trapped after authorities said an earthquake hit a coal mine in southern Poland.

The head of the Jastrzebie Coal Company, Daniel Ozon, said the rescuers were 30 meters (98 feet) from one miner whom they spotted late Saturday. They need to pump air in and lower the level of methane gas there before they can safely move in and reach the man, who is trapped under some metal and is not reacting, he said.

The rescuers still need to locate and reach four other missing miners stuck 900 meters (2,950 feet) underground. So far there has been no contact with them.

The rescue began at 11:25 a.m. Saturday after a quake hit the Zofiowka coal mine in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj near Poland's border with the Czech Republic.

