Sheriff: Highway sniper "idolized" school shooting suspect - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: Highway sniper "idolized" school shooting suspect

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A sniper who killed himself after firing on cars and injuring people on a Georgia highway idolized the Parkland, Florida school shooting suspect, a sheriff said Saturday.

A sheriff says 26-year-old landscaper Rex Whitmire Harbour of Snellville, fired at least 17 times and hit at least seven vehicles traveling northbound on Georgia 365 outside Atlanta around noon on Friday. Two people were wounded and a third was hurt by broken glass. None of their injuries were life-threatening.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch told a news conference that a deputy chased after a suspicious car pulling out of a wooded area adjacent the highway on Friday. He said the suspect shot himself in the head, and his car rolled to a stop. Harbour later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Couch said investigators found three 9mm handguns, a 12-gauge shotgun, a BB-gun, and more than 3,400 rounds of ammunition inside his vehicle. Then they searched Harbour's home, where he lived with his parents, and found "hate-filled" handwritten documents.

WSB-TV Atlanta reported that the sheriff said Harbour's mother told investigators her son was mild-mannered and quiet. But the writings suggest he viewed Florida suspect Nikolas Cruz as a "hero" who gave him "courage and confidence," the sheriff said.

"What his motivation was other than just hate, we don't know at this time," Couch said. State investigators and the FBI turned up no criminal history. "He had the weapons, the ammunition and obviously the will to inflict a lot of harm and a lot of hate."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

    Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

    Saturday, May 5 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-05-05 11:13:06 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-05-06 01:06:25 GMT
    (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...(Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...
    The state of Georgia has executed a man for the killing of an off-duty prison guard who offered him a ride 22 years ago.More >>
    The state of Georgia has executed a man for the killing of an off-duty prison guard who offered him a ride 22 years ago.More >>

  • Dartmouth embraces historical accountability in new project

    Dartmouth embraces historical accountability in new project

    Saturday, May 5 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-05-05 15:03:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-05-06 01:06:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this March 12, 2012 file photo, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green in Hanover, N.H. As colleges across the country confront their ties to slavery, Dartmouth is piloting a historical accountabili...(AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this March 12, 2012 file photo, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green in Hanover, N.H. As colleges across the country confront their ties to slavery, Dartmouth is piloting a historical accountabili...
    As colleges across the country confront their ties to slavery, Dartmouth College is joining the movement by reaching into the darkest corners of its history to unveil a more honest portrait of the elite institution.More >>
    As colleges across the country confront their ties to slavery, Dartmouth College is joining the movement by reaching into the darkest corners of its history to unveil a more honest portrait of the elite institution.More >>

  • Video shows police stop of Native American teens on tour

    Video shows police stop of Native American teens on tour

    Friday, May 4 2018 3:03 AM EDT2018-05-04 07:03:29 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-05-06 01:05:46 GMT
    (Gray Family via AP). In this May 26, 2016 photo provided by the Gray family, Thomas Kanewakeron Gray walks in a procession during his high school graduation at Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gray and his brother Lloyd Skanahwati Gray,...(Gray Family via AP). In this May 26, 2016 photo provided by the Gray family, Thomas Kanewakeron Gray walks in a procession during his high school graduation at Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gray and his brother Lloyd Skanahwati Gray,...
    A Native American teenager who was with his younger brother when the two were pulled from a college tour said the ordeal began to unfold less than 30 minutes after they had arrived on the Colorado campus.More >>
    A Native American teenager who was with his younger brother when the two were pulled from a college tour said the ordeal began to unfold less than 30 minutes after they had arrived on the Colorado campus.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly