The Latest: Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 5 homes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 5 homes

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This Saturday, May 5, 2018, web image is from a research camera mounted in the observation tower at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in the Big Island of Hawaii, Hawaii. The camera is looking SSE towards the active vent... (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This Saturday, May 5, 2018, web image is from a research camera mounted in the observation tower at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in the Big Island of Hawaii, Hawaii. The camera is looking SSE towards the active vent...
(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Kilauea volcano erupts, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Kalapana, HI. There are no immediate reports of major damage after a large earthquake struck Hawaii's Big Island near a volcanic eruption that has forced residents to evacuate fr... (AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Kilauea volcano erupts, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Kalapana, HI. There are no immediate reports of major damage after a large earthquake struck Hawaii's Big Island near a volcanic eruption that has forced residents to evacuate fr...
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This Friday, May 4, 2018 remote image released by U.S. Geological Survey, shows a new lava fissure on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone on Makamae and Leilani Streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, ... (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This Friday, May 4, 2018 remote image released by U.S. Geological Survey, shows a new lava fissure on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone on Makamae and Leilani Streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, ...
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image released by the U.S. Geological Survey, steam rises from cracks in the road shortly before a fissure opened up on Kaupili Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. T... (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image released by the U.S. Geological Survey, steam rises from cracks in the road shortly before a fissure opened up on Kaupili Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. T...
(Hawaii Electric Light via AP). This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii Friday, May 4, 2018. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes af... (Hawaii Electric Light via AP). This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii Friday, May 4, 2018. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes af...

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) - The Latest on a volcanic eruption on the Big Island of Hawaii (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Officials say lava spurting into a residential neighborhood on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed five homes.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said Saturday that's the total number of homes burned in the two days since Kilauea volcano began shooting lava out through vents in Leilani Estates.

The vents began opening in the mostly rural district on Thursday. There are now eight of them, though only two are active on Saturday. Each fissure is several hundred yards (meters) long.

Hawaii County has ordered evacuations for over 1,700 people living in Leilani Estates and neighboring Lanipuna Gardens.

Residents are also being warned to watch out for dangerous levels of sulfuric gas.

___

10:50 a.m.

Lava is bubbling out of two vents as Kilauea volcano erupts in a residential neighborhood on Hawaii's Big Island.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Kanani Aton says two of the eight vents that have formed since Thursday are actively spattering lava. A few others are releasing steam and gas while the oldest of the vents aren't doing anything.

She says the vents are following a pattern of releasing steam and gas, then spattering lava and then releasing steam again before going quiet.

Hawaii County has ordered evacuations for over 1,700 people living in Leilani Estates and neighboring Lanipuna Gardens.

___

10 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a total of eight fissures have opened as Kilauea volcano erupts and releases lava into a residential area on Hawaii's Big Island.

The fissures are vents where lava is spurting out of the ground into the air. They began forming in the Leilani Estates neighborhood on Thursday.

U.S. Geological Survey geologist Janet Babb says there were eight by Saturday morning, two more than what was calculated the night before.

The lava has burned at least two homes. Hawaii County has ordered evacuations for over 1,700 people living in Leilani Estates and neighboring Lanipuna Gardens.

On Friday, a magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck the area as magma shifted through the volcano.

___

6:30 p.m. Friday

Sputtering lava, strong earthquakes and toxic gas jolted the southern part of the Big Island of Hawaii as magma shifted underneath a restless, erupting Kilauea volcano.

The trifecta of natural threats forced stressed out residents to evacuate and prompted the closure of parks and college campuses.

Officials say two new vents where lava was spurting out of the ground formed in the same residential neighborhood where molten rock first emerged.

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck at midday. It was the biggest of hundreds of quakes this week and the largest to strike the state in 43 years.

Residents were also warned to watch out for dangerous levels of sulfuric gas.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park evacuated all visitors and non-emergency staff. The quakes triggered rock slides on trails and crater walls.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

    Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

    Saturday, May 5 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-05-05 11:13:06 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-05-05 23:20:41 GMT
    (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...(Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...
    The state of Georgia has executed a man for the killing of an off-duty prison guard who offered him a ride 22 years ago.More >>
    The state of Georgia has executed a man for the killing of an off-duty prison guard who offered him a ride 22 years ago.More >>

  • Dartmouth embraces historical accountability in new project

    Dartmouth embraces historical accountability in new project

    Saturday, May 5 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-05-05 15:03:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-05-05 23:20:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this March 12, 2012 file photo, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green in Hanover, N.H. As colleges across the country confront their ties to slavery, Dartmouth is piloting a historical accountabili...(AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this March 12, 2012 file photo, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green in Hanover, N.H. As colleges across the country confront their ties to slavery, Dartmouth is piloting a historical accountabili...
    As colleges across the country confront their ties to slavery, Dartmouth College is joining the movement by reaching into the darkest corners of its history to unveil a more honest portrait of the elite institution.More >>
    As colleges across the country confront their ties to slavery, Dartmouth College is joining the movement by reaching into the darkest corners of its history to unveil a more honest portrait of the elite institution.More >>

  • Doctor pleads guilty in fatal abortion

    Doctor pleads guilty in fatal abortion

    Saturday, May 5 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-05-05 05:53:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-05-05 23:20:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). In this April 27, 2018 photo, Dr. Robert Rho walks toward the court room for his trial at Queens County Criminal Court in New York. A jury in the Queens borough of New York heard closing arguments Tuesday, May 1, in the ma...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). In this April 27, 2018 photo, Dr. Robert Rho walks toward the court room for his trial at Queens County Criminal Court in New York. A jury in the Queens borough of New York heard closing arguments Tuesday, May 1, in the ma...
    A New York doctor has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide while performing an abortion that led to the bleeding death of a 6-months-pregnant woman.More >>
    A New York doctor has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide while performing an abortion that led to the bleeding death of a 6-months-pregnant woman.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly