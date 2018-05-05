96-year-old WWII vet gets degree delayed by nearly 7 decades - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

96-year-old WWII vet gets degree delayed by nearly 7 decades

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). World War II veteran Bob Barger stands during the national anthem at the commencement ceremony at the University of Toledo, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Toledo, Ohio. Now, 68 years since he last sat in a classroom, Barger graduat... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). World War II veteran Bob Barger stands during the national anthem at the commencement ceremony at the University of Toledo, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Toledo, Ohio. Now, 68 years since he last sat in a classroom, Barger graduat...
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). World War II veteran Bob Barger, assisted by Haraz Ghanbari, University of Toledo director of military and veteran affairs, left, smiles after receiving his diploma at the commencement ceremony at the university, Saturday, May... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). World War II veteran Bob Barger, assisted by Haraz Ghanbari, University of Toledo director of military and veteran affairs, left, smiles after receiving his diploma at the commencement ceremony at the university, Saturday, May...
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). World War II veteran Bob Barger holds his diploma at the commencement ceremony at the University of Toledo, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Toledo, Ohio. Now, 68 years since he last sat in a classroom, Barger graduated after a revie... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). World War II veteran Bob Barger holds his diploma at the commencement ceremony at the University of Toledo, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Toledo, Ohio. Now, 68 years since he last sat in a classroom, Barger graduated after a revie...
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). World War II veteran Bob Barger, assisted by Haraz Ghanbari, University of Toledo director of military and veteran affairs, greets school officials at the commencement ceremony at the University of Toledo, Saturday, May 5, 201... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). World War II veteran Bob Barger, assisted by Haraz Ghanbari, University of Toledo director of military and veteran affairs, greets school officials at the commencement ceremony at the University of Toledo, Saturday, May 5, 201...
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). World War II veteran Bob Barger, assisted by Haraz Ghanbari, University of Toledo director of military and veteran affairs, left, looks over his diploma at the commencement ceremony at the university, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). World War II veteran Bob Barger, assisted by Haraz Ghanbari, University of Toledo director of military and veteran affairs, left, looks over his diploma at the commencement ceremony at the university, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in...

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A World War II veteran who flew planes for the Navy has received his college degree to a standing ovation 68 years after he took his last class.

Ninety-six-year-old Bob Barger was honored Saturday at the University of Toledo's commencement ceremony, where he received an associate's degree.

A review of his transcripts from the late 1940s shows he completed enough classes to qualify for the degree, which wasn't offered when he was in school.

Barger came home to Toledo after World War II and started taking college classes. But he never finished his degree because he was busy with a job and raising a family.

He says getting the degree reminds him of all the friends and family who've been a part of his life.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Normalcy elusive in community where women were held captive

    Normalcy elusive in community where women were held captive

    Saturday, May 5 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-05-05 14:03:09 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-05-05 20:13:20 GMT
    Residents on a Cleveland street where three women were held captive say they're tired of being eyed by spectators who still visit the site five years after Ariel Castro's house of horrors was demolished.More >>
    Residents on a Cleveland street where three women were held captive say they're tired of being eyed by spectators who still visit the site five years after Ariel Castro's house of horrors was demolished.More >>

  • Dallas restaurant's gun regulation message draws NRA's ire

    Dallas restaurant's gun regulation message draws NRA's ire

    Saturday, May 5 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-05-05 17:23:37 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-05 20:05:18 GMT
    The National Rifle Association has tweeted at followers to avoid a Dallas restaurant that said it's donating a portion its proceeds this week to "organizations dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun...More >>
    The National Rifle Association has tweeted at followers to avoid a Dallas restaurant that said it's donating a portion its proceeds this week to "organizations dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun regulations".More >>

  • Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

    Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

    Saturday, May 5 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-05-05 11:13:06 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-05 20:05:17 GMT
    (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...(Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...
    The state of Georgia has executed a man for the killing of an off-duty prison guard who offered him a ride 22 years ago.More >>
    The state of Georgia has executed a man for the killing of an off-duty prison guard who offered him a ride 22 years ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly