Dallas restaurant's gun regulation message draws NRA's ire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dallas restaurant's gun regulation message draws NRA's ire

DALLAS (AP) - The National Rifle Association has tweeted at followers to avoid patronizing a Dallas restaurant that said it's donating a portion its proceeds this week to "organizations dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun regulations."

The restaurant, Ellen's, is located in downtown Dallas, where the NRA is holding its annual meeting this weekend.

Owner Joe Groves told KTVT television station that no NRA member wants kids or police officers to get killed and that "people like me don't want to take their guns away either. Can we not have both?"

Ellen's began printing the message on receipts Friday. It later added that such regulations should protect Second Amendment rights and "help reduce needless gun violence."

But NRA member Patricia Ferguson wasn't having it. She told KTVT, "we don't want any more gun regulations."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Warren Buffett fields questions about successor, investing

    Warren Buffett fields questions about successor, investing

    Saturday, May 5 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-05-05 14:43:11 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-05-05 18:35:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). An image of Warren Buffett is seen above Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on the exhibit floor at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 4, 2018, where Berkshire brands display their products and services. On Saturday...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). An image of Warren Buffett is seen above Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on the exhibit floor at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 4, 2018, where Berkshire brands display their products and services. On Saturday...
    Investor Warren Buffett will spend the day fielding questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting before a crowd of tens of thousands of people.More >>
    Investor Warren Buffett will spend the day fielding questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting before a crowd of tens of thousands of people.More >>

  • Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

    Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

    Saturday, May 5 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-05-05 11:13:06 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 2:29 PM EDT2018-05-05 18:29:44 GMT
    (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...(Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...
    The state of Georgia has executed a man for the killing of an off-duty prison guard who offered him a ride 22 years ago.More >>
    The state of Georgia has executed a man for the killing of an off-duty prison guard who offered him a ride 22 years ago.More >>

  • Dartmouth embraces historical accountability in new project

    Dartmouth embraces historical accountability in new project

    Saturday, May 5 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-05-05 15:03:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 2:29 PM EDT2018-05-05 18:29:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this March 12, 2012 file photo, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green in Hanover, N.H. As colleges across the country confront their ties to slavery, Dartmouth is piloting a historical accountabili...(AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this March 12, 2012 file photo, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus green in Hanover, N.H. As colleges across the country confront their ties to slavery, Dartmouth is piloting a historical accountabili...
    As colleges across the country confront their ties to slavery, Dartmouth College is joining the movement by reaching into the darkest corners of its history to unveil a more honest portrait of the elite institution.More >>
    As colleges across the country confront their ties to slavery, Dartmouth College is joining the movement by reaching into the darkest corners of its history to unveil a more honest portrait of the elite institution.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly