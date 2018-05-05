Dallas restaurant's gun regulation message draws NRA's ire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dallas restaurant's gun regulation message draws NRA's ire

DALLAS (AP) - The National Rifle Association has tweeted at followers to avoid patronizing a Dallas restaurant that said it's donating a portion its proceeds this week to "organizations dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun regulations."

The restaurant, Ellen's, is located in downtown Dallas, where the NRA is holding its annual meeting this weekend.

Owner Joe Groves told KTVT television station that no NRA member wants kids or police officers to get killed and that "people like me don't want to take their guns away either. Can we not have both?"

Ellen's began printing the message on receipts Friday. It later added that such regulations should protect Second Amendment rights and "help reduce needless gun violence."

But NRA member Patricia Ferguson wasn't having it. She told KTVT, "we don't want any more gun regulations."

