'Infinity War' to set record, fastest to surpass $1 billion

NEW YORK (AP) - "Avengers: Infinity War" is poised to set a record for fastest film to rake in $1 billion in business.
The Walt Disney Co. said Saturday that the Marvel superhero saga had earned just under $975 million in global box office through Friday. Since the film earned nearly $70 million on Friday alone, the studio is confident it will pass the billion-dollar mark on Saturday, in 11 days.
The previous record of fastest time for a movie to make a $1 billion was 12 days for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
The star-stuffed "Infinity War" features Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo. The film has made most of its money, $605 million so far, in the international marketplace.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the film's title is "Avengers: Infinity War" not "Avengers: Infinity Wars."
