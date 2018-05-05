The Latest: Rescuers in Poland find 2 coal miners alive - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Rescuers in Poland find 2 coal miners alive

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - The Latest on missing coal miners in Poland (all times local):

5 p.m.

A Polish mining company says two missing miners have been found hurt but conscious but rescuers are still trying to reach five other missing miners after a tremor at a coal mine in southern Poland.

Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer of the Jastrzebie Coal Company said Saturday that rescuers have reached two out of the seven miners missing at the Zofiowka mine following a 3.4 magnitude tremor in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj.

She said the rescuers were bringing the two to the surface on stretcher. The search continues for the other five miners.

Another four miners had been rescued unscathed.

___

2:45 p.m.

A spokeswoman for a coal mining company says seven miners are missing after a tremor occurred at a mine in southern Poland.

Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer says Saturday that a rescue operation was launched at 11:25 a.m. after a tremor occurred at the Zofiowka mine run by the Jastrzebie Coal Company.

She says some miners have been brought to the surface but contact was lost with seven other miners who are 900 meters (2,953 feet) under the ground.

The State Mining Authority said the tremor had a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale. TVN24 said the tremor was also felt on the surface and shook some houses.

