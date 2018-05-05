The Latest: Rescuers can see another miner in Polish mine - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Rescuers can see another miner in Polish mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - The Latest on missing coal miners in Poland (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

The head of a mining company in southern Poland says rescuers can see another miner who went missing after a quake struck a coal mine, but four others are still to be located.

Daniel Ozon, head of the Jastrzebie Coal Company, said a total of over 200 rescuers and support teams are working through rubble to find the miners missing after the morning temblor at the Zofiowka mine in the southern town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj. Seven miners went missing, but two of them have been rescued and hospitalized with injuries. They are in stable condition.

Ozon said the rescuers can see a third miner and have contact with him, but still need to reach him.

___

5 p.m.

A Polish mining company says two missing miners have been found hurt but conscious but rescuers are still trying to reach five other missing miners after a tremor at a coal mine in southern Poland.

Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer of the Jastrzebie Coal Company said Saturday that rescuers have reached two out of the seven miners missing at the Zofiowka mine following a 3.4 magnitude tremor in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj.

She said the rescuers were bringing the two to the surface on stretcher. The search continues for the other five miners.

Another four miners had been rescued unscathed.

___

2:45 p.m.

A spokeswoman for a coal mining company says seven miners are missing after a tremor occurred at a mine in southern Poland.

Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer says Saturday that a rescue operation was launched at 11:25 a.m. after a tremor occurred at the Zofiowka mine run by the Jastrzebie Coal Company.

She says some miners have been brought to the surface but contact was lost with seven other miners who are 900 meters (2,953 feet) under the ground.

The State Mining Authority said the tremor had a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale. TVN24 said the tremor was also felt on the surface and shook some houses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

