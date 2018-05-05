Warren Buffett spending day fielding shareholder questions

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Berkshire Hathaway shareholder Max Chen, of Shanghai, poses for a photo in front of a caricature of Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, right, and his Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger, on the exhibit floor at the Cen...

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Investor Warren Buffett will spend the day fielding questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting before a crowd of tens of thousands of people.

Berkshire shareholders can celebrate the fact that most of the companies 90-odd businesses are performing well as the economy continues growing, but the conglomerate's future is always in the back of their minds because Buffett is 87.

Kirk Meyer of Nashville, one of the thousands at the annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, says he always hopes Buffett will address the "taboo subject of succession."

Buffett doesn't plan to retire, but he likely invited more discussion of his eventual replacement earlier this year when he promoted Greg Abel and Ajit Jain to vice chairmen and expanded their responsibilities. Both men now oversee about half of Berkshire's operating companies.

