Waymo self-driving car hit in collision on Arizona street - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Waymo self-driving car hit in collision on Arizona street

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Police in a Phoenix suburb are investigating a collision involving a self-driving vehicle owned by Waymo.

Chandler Police say the incident happened Friday afternoon when a Honda sedan swerved to avoid hitting another car. The Honda t went into opposing traffic lanes and hit the Waymo car.

Police say the vehicle was in autonomous mode, but there was an occupant in the driver's seat who suffered minor injuries.

Waymo is Google's self-driving car spinoff.

The company says in a statement that its mission is to make roads safer. It released a video of the moments before the collision.

The safety of self-driving technology has come under recent scrutiny.

A pedestrian in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe died in March after she was struck by a self-driving Uber vehicle. It was the first death involving a fully autonomous vehicle.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

