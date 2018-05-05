Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia inmate executed for a 1996 shotgun slaying twitched briefly as the lethal injection flowed into his body and groaned.

Forty-year-old Robert Earl Butts Jr. was declared dead by a prison warden at 9:58 p.m. Friday after the compounded barbiturate pentobarbital was injected into his body. Prison officials said he had declined to take a sedative.

Strapped to a gurney with his arms out to his sides, Butts kept his eyes closed throughout the procedure. A tube that delivers the killing drugs through a wall appeared to pulse soon after the warden left the death chamber at 9:42.

"It burns, man," Butts said in a low voice. Those were his final words.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

