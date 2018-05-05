Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard

(Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ... (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File). This undated, file image provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows death-row inmate Robert Butts Jr., who is convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard. A trial witness has ...

By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia inmate executed for a 1996 shotgun slaying twitched briefly as the lethal injection flowed into his body and groaned.

Forty-year-old Robert Earl Butts Jr. was declared dead by a prison warden at 9:58 p.m. Friday after the compounded barbiturate pentobarbital was injected into his body. Prison officials said he had declined to take a sedative.

Strapped to a gurney with his arms out to his sides, Butts kept his eyes closed throughout the procedure. A tube that delivers the killing drugs through a wall appeared to pulse soon after the warden left the death chamber at 9:42.

"It burns, man," Butts said in a low voice. Those were his final words.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Iowa governor signs nation's strictest abortion regulation

    Iowa governor signs nation's strictest abortion regulation

    Friday, May 4 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-05-04 18:49:06 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 2:13 AM EDT2018-05-05 06:13:33 GMT
    Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature in January. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature in January. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

    Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll sign a six-week abortion ban into law, setting the state up for a lengthy court challenge.

    More >>

    Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll sign a six-week abortion ban into law, setting the state up for a lengthy court challenge.

    More >>

  • Indiana officer, homicide suspect killed after shootout

    Indiana officer, homicide suspect killed after shootout

    Friday, May 4 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-05 01:02:49 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 2:13 AM EDT2018-05-05 06:13:25 GMT
    The city police officer was shot and fatally wounded Friday evening while investigating a homicide. (Source: Raycom Media)The city police officer was shot and fatally wounded Friday evening while investigating a homicide. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot, and officers have surrounded an apartment complex where they believe the suspect remains at large.

    More >>

    A western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot, and officers have surrounded an apartment complex where they believe the suspect remains at large.

    More >>

  • NY doctor pleads guilty in fatal abortion

    NY doctor pleads guilty in fatal abortion

    Saturday, May 5 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-05-05 05:53:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 5 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-05-05 05:56:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). In this April 27, 2018 photo, Dr. Robert Rho walks toward the court room for his trial at Queens County Criminal Court in New York. A jury in the Queens borough of New York heard closing arguments Tuesday, May 1, in the ma...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). In this April 27, 2018 photo, Dr. Robert Rho walks toward the court room for his trial at Queens County Criminal Court in New York. A jury in the Queens borough of New York heard closing arguments Tuesday, May 1, in the ma...
    A New York doctor has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide while performing an abortion that led to the bleeding death of a 6-months-pregnant woman.More >>
    A New York doctor has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide while performing an abortion that led to the bleeding death of a 6-months-pregnant woman.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly