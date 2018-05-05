3 top figures at Denver Post, including former owner, quit

DENVER (AP) - Three top figures at The Denver Post, including its former owner, have resigned amid budget and staff cuts made by the newspaper's hedge fund owners.
Tweets by several Post reporters Friday night say that Dean Singleton stepped down as chairman and from the editorial board. He owned the newspaper from 1987 until 2013.
Senior editors Dana Coffield and Larry Ryckman also resigned Friday.
The Post recently published an editorial headlined "As vultures circle, The Denver Post must be saved," calling on Alden Global Capital to sell the newspaper. The resignations came after the newspaper laid off about a third of its newsroom employees.
Alden owns a controlling interest in Digital First Media, which owns the Post.
Lee Ann Colacioppo, the Post's editor, didn't immediately respond to an email Friday night.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Court vacates Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction, orders a new trial.More >>
Court vacates Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction, orders a new trial.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll sign a six-week abortion ban into law, setting the state up for a lengthy court challenge.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll sign a six-week abortion ban into law, setting the state up for a lengthy court challenge.More >>
A western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot, and officers have surrounded an apartment complex where they believe the suspect remains at large.More >>
A western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot, and officers have surrounded an apartment complex where they believe the suspect remains at large.More >>
Got aardvark milk? The Smithsonian's National Zoo does, thanks to Ali in Cincinnati.More >>
Got aardvark milk? The Smithsonian's National Zoo does, thanks to Ali in Cincinnati.More >>
The founder of a nonprofit that organizes youth robotics competitions says he's pleased to see how many young people are participating in the sport, especially girlsMore >>
The founder of a nonprofit that organizes youth robotics competitions says he's pleased to see how many young people are participating in the sport, especially girlsMore >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>