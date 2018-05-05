3 top figures at Denver Post, including former owner, quit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

3 top figures at Denver Post, including former owner, quit

DENVER (AP) - Three top figures at The Denver Post, including its former owner, have resigned amid budget and staff cuts made by the newspaper's hedge fund owners.

Tweets by several Post reporters Friday night say that Dean Singleton stepped down as chairman and from the editorial board. He owned the newspaper from 1987 until 2013.

Senior editors Dana Coffield and Larry Ryckman also resigned Friday.

The Post recently published an editorial headlined "As vultures circle, The Denver Post must be saved," calling on Alden Global Capital to sell the newspaper. The resignations came after the newspaper laid off about a third of its newsroom employees.

Alden owns a controlling interest in Digital First Media, which owns the Post.

Lee Ann Colacioppo, the Post's editor, didn't immediately respond to an email Friday night.

