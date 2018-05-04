The Latest: Suspect in officer's death killed in shootout

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on fatal shooting of an Indiana police officer (all times local):
9:30 p.m.
Authorities say the suspect in the fatal shooting of an Indiana officer has died from injuries sustained during a shootout with police at an apartment complex.
Terre Haute police confirmed the suspect's death during a news conference late Friday night. Previously, Indiana State Police spokesman Joe Watts had said the man was "injured/detained" at the apartment building where he was barricaded and that medics were responding.
Terre Haute police spokesman Ryan Adamson says the city officer's investigation of a homicide led him to the Garden Quarter apartment complex on the city's west side. He says the shooter was a suspect in that homicide.
No additional information was immediately available on the male officer who was killed. Authorities say police know the suspect's name but haven't released it.
___
8:40 p.m.
An Indiana State Police spokesman says the suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer has been "injured/detained" and that medics are assisting on the scene.
Sgt. Joe Watts says there was no additional immediate information. He'd previously said the suspect was barricaded at an apartment complex in Terre Haute after a shootout that killed the officer.
Terre Haute police spokesman Ryan Adamson says the city officer's investigation of a homicide led him to the Garden Quarter apartment complex on the city's west side. He says the shooter was a suspect in that homicide.
No additional information was immediately available on the male officer who was killed. Authorities say police know the suspect's name but haven't released it.
___
8:15 p.m.
A western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot, and officers have surrounded an apartment complex where they believe the suspect remains at large.
Terre Haute police spokesman Ryan Adamson says the city police officer's investigation of a homicide led him to the apartment complex on the city's west side. Adamson says the suspect in that homicide shot the officer.
He says no additional information was immediately available on the male officer who was killed.
Adamson says Terre Haute police and police from other agencies have a building at surrounded at the Garden Quarter apartment complex. They believe the suspect remains inside.
Authorities say the suspect's name in known to police, but they have not released it.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
