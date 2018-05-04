Indiana police officer fatally shot; suspect in custody - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Indiana police officer fatally shot; suspect in custody

The city police officer was shot and fatally wounded Friday evening while investigating a homicide. (Source: Raycom Media) The city police officer was shot and fatally wounded Friday evening while investigating a homicide. (Source: Raycom Media)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - A police officer was shot to death Friday evening at a western Indiana apartment complex, and the suspect was injured and apprehended after barricading himself inside, authorities said.

Sgt. Joe Watts of the Indiana State Police said the suspect was injured and medics on the scene were called to treat the man. The nature of the man's injuries and how they were suffered weren't immediately known.

Terre Haute police spokesman Ryan Adamson said the police officer's investigation of a homicide led him the apartment complex on the city's west side, where he was shot. Authorities did not reveal when the homicide occurred.

Adamson said a suspect in that homicide opened fire and killed the officer, who later died. No additional information was immediately available on the male officer who was killed.

"It is another tragic loss for the Wabash Valley and the Terre Haute Police Department," Watts said in announcing the officer's death.

Adamson says Terre Haute police and police from other agencies surrounded the building in the Garden Quarter apartment complex on the city's south side shortly after the shooting. Officials called the area dangerous and urged residents to avoid it.

The death is the first in the line of duty by an officer with the Terre Haute Police Department since July 11, 2011. That is when Officer Brent D. Long was killed while serving an arrest warrant with a U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

The 34-year-old Long worked for the department for six years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

