Indiana police officer fatally shot; suspect still at large

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - A police officer was shot to death Friday evening at a western Indiana apartment complex, and officers surrounded a building where they believed suspect remains barricade.
Terre Haute police spokesman Ryan Adamson said the city police officer's investigation of a homicide led him to the apartment complex on the city's west side. It was a suspect in that homicide who shot the officer, he said.
No information was immediately available about the male officer who was killed at the Garden Quarter apartment complex. Authorities say the suspect's name in known to police, but they have not released it.
Sgt. Joe Watts, a spokesman for Indiana State Police, tweeted Friday night that one female was out of the apartment complex where the suspect was barricaded. Officials called the area dangerous and urged residents to avoid it.
It was the first Terre Haute police officer slain in the line of duty since July 11, 2011, when Officer Brent D. Long was killed serving an arrest warrant at a home, the Terre Haute Tribune-Star reported.
