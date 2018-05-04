Girls on the Run schedules celebratory 5K for Sunday

A 5K is being held Sunday, May 6 as part of the Girls on the Run South Louisiana program celebration.

Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization that aims to inspire girls during a ten-week program, specifically for girls in 3rd through 8th grade. Trained coaches lead them through research-based curricula which includes dynamic discussions, activities and running games, to establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with community service project and a celebratory 5K event.

GIRLS ON THE RUN 5K

Sunday, May 6

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

6400 Perkin Road

Baton Rouge

Official event parking is in the parking lots of LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

The 5K course is a 3.1 mile course around Kenilworth and Walden neighborhoods. Men, women, and children of all ages are invited to participate. Irene Drive will close at 1:30 p.m. to prepare for the 5K start line.

Girls who are currently participating in the program are already registered for the 5K and will receive their 5K materials from their coach. For all other 5K participants who didn’t pick up their packet ahead of time, packet pickup will be available on event day at the big tent.

EVENT SCHEDULE

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Packet pickup

1 p.m. – Inspiration Villa opens/Late registration

1:30 p.m. – Zumba warmup

2 p.m. – 5K

Late registration is available on race day an hour before the run. The registration fee is $30. All proceeds go toward the nonprofit organization, Girls on the Run.

The event is non-competitive, but a clock will be available at the finish line for runners to check their times. Every finisher will receive a custom Girls on the Run 5K medal.

For safety, dogs and other pets are not allowed on the course or at the event.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.