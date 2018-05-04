New charges for California dad in child torture case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New charges for California dad in child torture case

By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors have filed eight new charges against a California father accused of shackling and starving some of his 13 children, alleging that he lied on government forms about their schooling.

The Riverside County district attorney's office said Friday that David Turpin was charged with eight felony counts of perjury related to paperwork he filed yearly with the California Department of Education certifying his children were receiving a fulltime education in a private day school.

John Hall, a spokesman for the district attorney's office, said one charge was filed for each year the paperwork was completed from 2010 to 2017.

Turpin and his wife Louise previously pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse and other charges in a case that has drawn international attention since the couple's 17-year-old daughter escaped the family's Perris, California, home in January and called 911.

Authorities said evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest sibling weighing only 82 pounds, and the children were shackled as punishment, denied food and toys and allowed to do little except write in journals.

Turpin, who appeared in court briefly Friday wearing a sage green button down shirt and yellow tie, didn't enter a plea to the new charges during a brief hearing in Riverside. His attorney declined to comment after the hearing.

The couple, who are each being held on $12 million in bail, is due back in court May 18 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 20.

State records show Turpin listed the family's home address in Perris, California, as the site of a private day school.

The children, who were removed from the home and initially hospitalized, ranged in age from 2 to 29.

___

Associated Press reporter Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano sends more lava, sulfur gas into communities

    Hawaii volcano sends more lava, sulfur gas into communities

    Friday, May 4 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-05-04 08:22:39 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-05-04 22:12:59 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>

  • Colorado university invites Native American students back

    Colorado university invites Native American students back

    Friday, May 4 2018 3:03 AM EDT2018-05-04 07:03:29 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-04 22:06:53 GMT
    (Gray Family via AP). In this May 26, 2016 photo provided by the Gray family, Thomas Kanewakeron Gray walks in a procession during his high school graduation at Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gray and his brother Lloyd Skanahwati Gray,...(Gray Family via AP). In this May 26, 2016 photo provided by the Gray family, Thomas Kanewakeron Gray walks in a procession during his high school graduation at Santa Fe Indian School in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gray and his brother Lloyd Skanahwati Gray,...
    A Native American teenager who was with his younger brother when the two were pulled from a college tour said the ordeal began to unfold less than 30 minutes after they had arrived on the Colorado campus.More >>
    A Native American teenager who was with his younger brother when the two were pulled from a college tour said the ordeal began to unfold less than 30 minutes after they had arrived on the Colorado campus.More >>

  • New charges for California dad in child torture case

    New charges for California dad in child torture case

    Friday, May 4 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-05-04 22:02:59 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-04 22:06:48 GMT
    Prosecutors have filed eight new charges against a California father accused of shackling and starving some of his 13 children.More >>
    Prosecutors have filed eight new charges against a California father accused of shackling and starving some of his 13 children.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly