Rhode Island group splits with Women's March

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Rhode Island chapter of the Women's March says it separated from the national organization because one of its leaders refuses to denounce anti-Semitic statements made by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Rhode Island organizer Shanna Wells tells the Providence Journal the group split from the Women's March because the organization continues to work with co-president Tamika Mallory.

Mallory attended a Nation of Islam event in February where Farrakhan called "powerful Jews" his enemy during a speech. Farrakhan also complimented Mallory during the event.

The Women's March denounced Farrakhan's comments about Jewish people in a statement earlier this year.

The Rhode Island group says it will continue to advocate for marginalized people.

Mallory could not be reached for comment Thursday.

