The Latest: Iowa governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Latest on the Iowa governor's decision to sign a six-week abortion ban (all times local):
3:10 p.m.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a six-week abortion ban into law, marking the strictest abortion regulation in the nation.
The Republican governor signed the bill on Friday in her formal office at the state Capitol. But the measure is expected to quickly face a court challenge.
The Iowa affiliates of Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union warned earlier Friday at a rally that they would sue Reynolds if she signed the bill. Iowa's Republican-controlled Legislature approved the legislation earlier in the week.
The legislation would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy.
Similar bans approved in other states haven't gone into effect because they were challenged in court over their constitutionality.
___
1:25 p.m.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll sign a six-week abortion ban into law, setting the state up for a lengthy court challenge.
The Republican governor announced in a news release that she'll sign the legislation Friday afternoon in her formal office at the state Capitol.
The Iowa affiliates of Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union warned earlier Friday at a rally that they would sue Reynolds if she signed the bill, which the Republican-controlled Legislature approved earlier in the week.
The legislation would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy.
Similar legislation passed in other states has not gone into effect after they were challenged in court over their constitutionality.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
