The Latest: Iowa governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Latest on the Iowa governor's decision to sign a six-week abortion ban (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a six-week abortion ban into law, marking the strictest abortion regulation in the nation.

The Republican governor signed the bill on Friday in her formal office at the state Capitol. But the measure is expected to quickly face a court challenge.

The Iowa affiliates of Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union warned earlier Friday at a rally that they would sue Reynolds if she signed the bill. Iowa's Republican-controlled Legislature approved the legislation earlier in the week.

The legislation would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy.

Similar bans approved in other states haven't gone into effect because they were challenged in court over their constitutionality.

___

1:25 p.m.

