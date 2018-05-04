Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Florida woman's gruesome roach-in-ear tale goes viral

(Katie Holley via AP). This undated photo photo made available by Katie Holley shows the head of a cockroach. Holley woke up in the early morning hours of April 14, 2018, to feel something crawling in her ear. After trying to extract a cockroach that h...
By TAMARA LUSH
Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Those screams you hear?

They're the collective sounds of primal anguish after reading a Florida woman's account of waking up with a palmetto bug in her ear. (That's the polite name for a flying cockroach, for those of you not acquainted with the reviled Sunshine State insects.)

Katie Holley's gruesome experience happened in the early morning hours of April 14. Soon after, her sister-in-law - who works as an editor for Self Magazine - asked her to pen an essay. She did, in frightening, gut churning detail.

Emergency room doctors in Florida say the terrifying scenario isn't uncommon.

