Boy celebrates end of chemo saga with Star Wars celebration

A St. Jude patient is spending “Star Wars Day” celebrating A New Hope as he ends his last chemo treatment.

After two and a half years of chemotherapy, Justin Pierce II, diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, got his last round of chemo on Friday, May 4, a day celebrated worldwide as “Star Wars Day.” Fans of the space saga cleverly coined, “May the fourth be with you,” a merger of the date with the Jedi goodbye.

The “No Mo Chemo” party guests flew in at light speed on the Millenium Falcon and the Death Star, including Darth Vader, some Stormtroopers, and a Snowtrooper.

A Star Wars costuming organization operated by Star Wars fans, Bast Alpha Garrison 501st Legion, joined Pierce and his family at The St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital to celebrate the end of his chemo saga. They were the ones who invited the guests from a galaxy far, far away. They also brought Pierce some Star Wars trading cards, doubloons, patches, and stickers.

Pierce, a big fan of Star Wars, was dressed in Stormtrooper armor, representing the Galactic Empire as he completed his personal battle for survival. It’s unclear if Pierce was really a Jedi on an undercover mission dressed as a Stormtrooper, who are typically characterized as the bad guys.

“He is a very strong young Jedi and we are so proud of everything he has accomplished over the years. We couldn’t be more proud for his family, the bravery they’ve gone through as he’s completed treatments,” said Morgan Covington, certified child specialist at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic.

His family was there by his side during his final treatment. His sister, Jastyn, dressed as the new Star Wars heroine, Rey, complete with blue lightsaber. His mom, Jessica, wore Princess Leia’s white hooded gown. His dad acted as the legendary Jedi master, Obi Wan Kenobi.

“He’s been a trooper, a warrior. He’s been a really tough kid through the whole thing, from getting shots to procedures. Nothing seemed to bother him. He’s really done well,” said Pierce’s dad, Justin Pierce Sr./Obi Wan Kenobi.

Pierce has undergone more than 100 chemo treatments in the last two and a half years. May the force be with you, young Jedi warrior. As Yoda said in the Empire Strikes back,

Size matters not. Look at me. Judge me by my size, do you? Hmmm? Hmmm. And well you should not. For my ally is the Force, and a powerful ally it is.

