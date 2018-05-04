Iowa governor signs strictest abortion regulation in US

By BARBARA RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a six-week abortion ban into law on Friday, marking the strictest abortion regulation in the nation but setting the state up for a lengthy court fight.
The Republican governor signed the bill in her formal office at the state Capitol. She acknowledged the new law would likely be challenged in court, but said "this is bigger than just a law." As she signed the bill, protesters gathered outside her office chanted "my body, my choice!"
Reynolds hadn't indicated before Friday whether she would approve the legislation, but noted: "I'm pro-life. I'm proud to be pro-life. I've made that very clear."
Maggie DeWitte, who leads the group Iowans for Life, called Reynolds' move "historic."
"We couldn't be more pleased," DeWitte said. "She is following through on her pledge to the people of Iowa that she is 100 percent pro-life."
The bill signing came shortly after the Iowa affiliates of Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union warned that they would sue the governor if she signed the bill, which the Republican-controlled Legislature quickly approved in after-hours votes earlier in the week.
"We will challenge this law with absolutely everything we have on behalf of our patients because Iowa will not go back," Suzanna de Baca, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, said in a statement.
The legislation has propelled Iowa to the front of a push among conservative statehouses jockeying to enact restrictive regulations on the medical procedure. Mississippi passed a law earlier this year banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but it's on hold after a court challenge.
The Iowa bill bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy. There are some exemptions that allow abortions at a later pregnancy stage to save a pregnant woman's life or in some cases of rape and incest.
Backers of the so-called "heartbeat" bill - which didn't get a single Democratic vote in the Legislature during final passage - expressed hope it could challenge Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that established women have a right to terminate pregnancies until a fetus is viable. Conservatives say an influx of right-leaning judicial appointments under President Donald Trump could make it a possibility.
Critics argued the bill would ban abortions before some women even know they're pregnant. That likely sets the state up for a legal challenge, including from the same federal appeals court that three years ago struck down similar legislation approved in Arkansas and North Dakota.
In Iowa, the same Republican-majority Legislature passed a 20-week abortion ban last year. It's now in effect, though a provision requiring a three-day waiting period to get an abortion is tied up in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. Still, Republican lawmakers indicated they would push for more restrictions this session.
Outside of Reynolds' office earlier Friday, critics of the bill began leaving coat hangers by her staff's desks. The protests followed the morning rally outside of the Capitol where more than 100 people showed up to oppose the legislation. One of them was Georgia Jecklin, a retired teacher who drove in from Davenport.
"As a 66-year-old woman, I feel very strongly that women have a right to their own body decisions," she said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll sign a six-week abortion ban into law, setting the state up for a lengthy court challenge.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll sign a six-week abortion ban into law, setting the state up for a lengthy court challenge.More >>
Got aardvark milk? The Smithsonian's National Zoo does, thanks to Ali in Cincinnati.More >>
Got aardvark milk? The Smithsonian's National Zoo does, thanks to Ali in Cincinnati.More >>
The founder of a nonprofit that organizes youth robotics competitions says he's pleased to see how many young people are participating in the sport, especially girlsMore >>
The founder of a nonprofit that organizes youth robotics competitions says he's pleased to see how many young people are participating in the sport, especially girlsMore >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>