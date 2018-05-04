Tesla's Musk defends comments made during conference call - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Tesla's Musk defends comments made during conference call

By The Associated Press

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going on the defensive in a series of tweets, saying the people he shut down during a contentious conference call were "sell-side analysts who represent a short seller thesis, not investors."

Musk, who's been known for his quirky behavior, came under scrutiny after the conference call for Tesla's quarterly earnings Wednesday went awry. Musk was criticized for cutting off two analysts that asked about the electric vehicle and solar panel company's cash needs and orders for its Model-3. Musk called the questions "dry" and "not cool."

On Friday Musk tried to clarify some comments he made during the call, tweeting that he deemed a question about capital expenditures boneheaded because the answer was already given in a Q1 newsletter.

Musk also said a question about Model-3 demand was absurd because "Tesla has roughly half a million reservations, despite no advertising & no cars in showrooms. Even after reaching 5k/week production, it would take 2 years just to satisfy existing demand even if new sales dropped to 0."

The conference call Wednesday night came just after Tesla Inc. announced a record first-quarter loss. The quarterly performance, coupled with the conference call, saw Tesla's stock drop quickly in after-hours trading and continue to decline on Thursday. But following Musk's comments to his 21.6 million followers on Twitter, the shares have started to recover: up about 1.6 percent in Friday morning trading.

Tesla investors have been hoping that by enduring millions of dollars of short-term losses for years that they will see a long-term payoff. Musk's comments may have been enough to assuage them for now.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano sends lava bubbling, forces 1,500 from homes

    Hawaii volcano sends lava bubbling, forces 1,500 from homes

    Friday, May 4 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-05-04 08:22:39 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-05-04 15:08:24 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>

  • Missouri to hold session to consider impeaching governor

    Missouri to hold session to consider impeaching governor

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-05-04 04:43:13 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-05-04 15:08:13 GMT
    (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Mis...(J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Mis...
    Missouri Legislature will convene later this month to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.More >>
    Missouri Legislature will convene later this month to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.More >>

  • At what point does crying 'lynching' trivialize the word?

    At what point does crying 'lynching' trivialize the word?

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-05-04 04:32:34 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-05-04 15:08:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FIEL - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. R. Kelly says boycotting his m...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FIEL - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. R. Kelly says boycotting his m...
    R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Kanye West or their representatives are all using lynching imagery to defend them.More >>
    R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Kanye West or their representatives are all using lynching imagery to defend them.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly