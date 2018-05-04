'Smallville' actress Mack in court in sex trafficking case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Smallville' actress Mack in court in sex trafficking case

NEW YORK (AP) - Former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Brooklyn along with Keith Raniere, the leader of the self-help group NXIVM.

Both are charged with coercing women who joined the organization into becoming a part of a secret sub-group where they were expected to act as "slaves" and engage in sex acts.

Some of the women were branded a symbol that prosecutors said contained Raniere's initials.

Mack and Raniere are charged with sex trafficking. They have denied wrongdoing.

The court appearance Friday is one of several the pair will have before trial.

Raniere has been held without bail. Mack was freed after a court appearance last month.

Arrangements are being made for her to be on house arrest in California.

