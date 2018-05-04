Allianz to stop insuring coal plants, phase out investments - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Allianz to stop insuring coal plants, phase out investments

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File). FILE - In this April 3, 2014 file photo giant machines dig for brown coal at the open-cast mining Garzweiler in front of a power plant near the city of Grevenbroich in western Germany. Allianz says it will stop insurin... (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File). FILE - In this April 3, 2014 file photo giant machines dig for brown coal at the open-cast mining Garzweiler in front of a power plant near the city of Grevenbroich in western Germany. Allianz says it will stop insurin...

BERLIN (AP) - Allianz says it will stop insuring coal-fired power plants and coal mines as part of its contribution to combating climate change.

Europe's biggest insurer says it's also set itself a goal of phasing out investments in coal companies and increasing its use of renewable energy by 2040.

Munich-based Allianz said Friday it wants to make the 2015 Paris climate accord's goal of keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius a target in all of its business activities.

The company, which manages investments totaling some 2 trillion euros ($2.4 trillion), pledged three years ago to stop investing in companies whose coal activities make up over 30 percent of their revenue.

The burning of coal for electricity and heat is a major source of carbon emissions that contribute to the greenhouse effect.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano sends lava bubbling, forces 1,500 from homes

    Hawaii volcano sends lava bubbling, forces 1,500 from homes

    Friday, May 4 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-05-04 08:22:39 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-05-04 15:08:24 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>

  • Missouri to hold session to consider impeaching governor

    Missouri to hold session to consider impeaching governor

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-05-04 04:43:13 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-05-04 15:08:13 GMT
    (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Mis...(J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Mis...
    Missouri Legislature will convene later this month to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.More >>
    Missouri Legislature will convene later this month to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.More >>

  • At what point does crying 'lynching' trivialize the word?

    At what point does crying 'lynching' trivialize the word?

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-05-04 04:32:34 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-05-04 15:08:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FIEL - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. R. Kelly says boycotting his m...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FIEL - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. R. Kelly says boycotting his m...
    R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Kanye West or their representatives are all using lynching imagery to defend them.More >>
    R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Kanye West or their representatives are all using lynching imagery to defend them.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly