Milwaukee cop suspended after violent arrest caught on video - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Milwaukee cop suspended after violent arrest caught on video

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating after officers kicked and punched a man restrained on the ground who had lashed out at arresting officers.

One officer is on paid suspension and three others are on administrative duty after video shot by a bystander emerged of the violence Wednesday evening. Separate police body camera footage shows the suspect attacking officers.

Police have not released the identities of the officers involved or the 25-year-old suspect.

Police say one officer suffered facial injuries and three others had swelling and bruises. The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will undergo a mental health exam.

Police union President Mike Crivello says he doesn't think the officers did anything wrong. Police Chief Alfonso Morales says the action taken against the officers is standard procedure.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Denver Post editorial page editor resigns amid staff cuts

    Denver Post editorial page editor resigns amid staff cuts

    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-05-04 03:22:35 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:33:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - This April 21, 2018, file photo shows the front page of the Perspective section of The Denver Post from Sunday, April 8, in Denver. The Post's Editorial Page Editor Chuck Plunkett, who oversaw an editorial crit...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - This April 21, 2018, file photo shows the front page of the Perspective section of The Denver Post from Sunday, April 8, in Denver. The Post's Editorial Page Editor Chuck Plunkett, who oversaw an editorial crit...
    An editor at The Denver Post who oversaw an editorial critical of budget and staff cuts made by the newspaper's New York-based hedge fund owners has resigned.More >>
    An editor at The Denver Post who oversaw an editorial critical of budget and staff cuts made by the newspaper's New York-based hedge fund owners has resigned.More >>

  • Hawaii volcano sends lava bubbling, forces 1,500 from homes

    Hawaii volcano sends lava bubbling, forces 1,500 from homes

    Friday, May 4 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-05-04 08:22:39 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:25:30 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>

  • Franklin Graham book shares lessons from 'America's Pastor'

    Franklin Graham book shares lessons from 'America's Pastor'

    Friday, May 4 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-05-04 05:12:30 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:25:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 1, 2018, photo, the Rev. Franklin Graham listens during an interview about his latest book "Through my Father's Eyes," about his father the late evangelist Billy Graham in New York. Billy Graham's oldest son, Fra...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 1, 2018, photo, the Rev. Franklin Graham listens during an interview about his latest book "Through my Father's Eyes," about his father the late evangelist Billy Graham in New York. Billy Graham's oldest son, Fra...
    In new book, Billy Graham's oldest son, Franklin, combines lessons from his father with cultural critiques.More >>
    In new book, Billy Graham's oldest son, Franklin, combines lessons from his father with cultural critiques.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly