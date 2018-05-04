Milwaukee cop suspended after violent arrest caught on video - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Milwaukee cop suspended after violent arrest caught on video

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating after officers kicked and punched a man restrained on the ground who had lashed out at arresting officers.

One officer is on paid suspension and three others are on administrative duty after video shot by a bystander emerged of the violence Wednesday evening. Separate police body camera footage shows the suspect attacking officers.

Police have not released the identities of the officers involved or the 25-year-old suspect.

Police say one officer suffered facial injuries and three others had swelling and bruises. The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will undergo a mental health exam.

Police union President Mike Crivello says he doesn't think the officers did anything wrong. Police Chief Alfonso Morales says the action taken against the officers is standard procedure.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano sends lava bubbling, forces 1,500 from homes

    Hawaii volcano sends lava bubbling, forces 1,500 from homes

    Friday, May 4 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-05-04 08:22:39 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:34:26 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>

  • Missouri to hold session to consider impeaching governor

    Missouri to hold session to consider impeaching governor

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-05-04 04:43:13 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:21:00 GMT
    (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Mis...(J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Mis...
    Missouri Legislature will convene later this month to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.More >>
    Missouri Legislature will convene later this month to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.More >>

  • Arizona schools reopen after education funding deal reached

    Arizona schools reopen after education funding deal reached

    Friday, May 4 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-05-04 06:43:47 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:18:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Students exit a school bus as they return to Tuscano Elementary School for class Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Phoenix. After an all night legislative budget session the legislature passed the new education spending portion of ...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Students exit a school bus as they return to Tuscano Elementary School for class Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Phoenix. After an all night legislative budget session the legislature passed the new education spending portion of ...

    Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.

    More >>

    Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly