2 investors reach deal to buy NYC's historic Plaza Hotel - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2 investors reach deal to buy NYC's historic Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK (AP) - Two investors have reached a deal to buy a majority share of New York City's historic Plaza Hotel for $600 million.

The New York Times reports that the buyers are Shahal Khan, founder of the Dubai-based White City Ventures, and Kamran Hakim of the Hakim Organization, a major New York City landlord.

The deal is scheduled to close on June 25.

The Times says Sandeep Wadhwa of the Sahara Group, which owns a 70 percent stake in the hotel, confirmed the deal.

The Plaza opened in 1907 and is the only hotel listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

It is famous as the home of the fictional mischief-maker Eloise and has been the setting for movies including "Home Alone 2."

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Grand jury to consider drug charge against Rose McGowan

    Grand jury to consider drug charge against Rose McGowan

    Friday, May 4 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-05-04 10:32:46 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-05-04 11:53:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat). Actress Rose McGowan, flanked by lawyers Jennifer Robinson, left, and Jessica Carmichael, right, outside the Loudoun County courthouse Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Leesburg, Va. A judge is scheduled to hear evidence on whether ...(AP Photo/Matthew Barakat). Actress Rose McGowan, flanked by lawyers Jennifer Robinson, left, and Jessica Carmichael, right, outside the Loudoun County courthouse Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Leesburg, Va. A judge is scheduled to hear evidence on whether ...
    Actress Rose McGowan says the cocaine found in her Chanel wallet left behind on a United Airlines flight isn't hers, but she could face indictment in Virginia on a felony drug-possession charge.More >>
    Actress Rose McGowan says the cocaine found in her Chanel wallet left behind on a United Airlines flight isn't hers, but she could face indictment in Virginia on a felony drug-possession charge.More >>

  • US indictment alleges top VW exec knew of emissions cheating

    US indictment alleges top VW exec knew of emissions cheating

    Thursday, May 3 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-05-03 20:40:23 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-05-04 11:53:27 GMT
    A federal grand jury in Detroit has indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn on charges stemming from the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal.More >>
    A federal grand jury in Detroit has indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn on charges stemming from the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal.More >>

  • Denver Post editorial page editor resigns amid staff cuts

    Denver Post editorial page editor resigns amid staff cuts

    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-05-04 03:22:35 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-05-04 11:53:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - This April 21, 2018, file photo shows the front page of the Perspective section of The Denver Post from Sunday, April 8, in Denver. The Post's Editorial Page Editor Chuck Plunkett, who oversaw an editorial crit...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - This April 21, 2018, file photo shows the front page of the Perspective section of The Denver Post from Sunday, April 8, in Denver. The Post's Editorial Page Editor Chuck Plunkett, who oversaw an editorial crit...
    An editor at The Denver Post who oversaw an editorial critical of budget and staff cuts made by the newspaper's New York-based hedge fund owners has resigned.More >>
    An editor at The Denver Post who oversaw an editorial critical of budget and staff cuts made by the newspaper's New York-based hedge fund owners has resigned.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly