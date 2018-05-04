Waste landslide at Myanmar jade mining site kills 14 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Waste landslide at Myanmar jade mining site kills 14

BANGKOK (AP) - A landslide of a mound of mining waste has killed at least 14 people in northern Myanmar's jade mining region.

An official in Kachin state's Hpakant township says the Friday morning accident also left six people injured and an unknown number believed missing. A search is continuing.

Hpakant, 950 kilometers (600 miles) north of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, is the epicenter of the world's biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry. Jade is normally mined by heavy equipment that generates huge mounds of waste soil, which easily causes landslides.

People often settle near the mounds to scavenge for jade in the precariously high piles of waste. Fatal accidents are not rare and more than 100 people were killed in a single landslide in November 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • At what point does crying 'lynching' trivialize the word?

    At what point does crying 'lynching' trivialize the word?

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-05-04 04:32:34 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 6:14 AM EDT2018-05-04 10:14:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FIEL - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. R. Kelly says boycotting his m...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FIEL - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. R. Kelly says boycotting his m...
    R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Kanye West or their representatives are all using lynching imagery to defend them.More >>
    R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Kanye West or their representatives are all using lynching imagery to defend them.More >>

  • Hawaii volcano forces 1,500 from homes as lava bubbles up

    Hawaii volcano forces 1,500 from homes as lava bubbles up

    Friday, May 4 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-05-04 08:22:39 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 6:13 AM EDT2018-05-04 10:13:54 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>

  • Arizona schools reopen after education funding deal reached

    Arizona schools reopen after education funding deal reached

    Friday, May 4 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-05-04 06:43:47 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 6:13 AM EDT2018-05-04 10:13:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Students exit a school bus as they return to Tuscano Elementary School for class Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Phoenix. After an all night legislative budget session the legislature passed the new education spending portion of ...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Students exit a school bus as they return to Tuscano Elementary School for class Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Phoenix. After an all night legislative budget session the legislature passed the new education spending portion of ...

    Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.

    More >>

    Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly