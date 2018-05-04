The Latest: Trump says China 'spoiled' by US trade wins - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Trump says China 'spoiled' by US trade wins

BEIJING (AP) - The Latest on China-U.S. trade talks in Beijing (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is tweeting the U.S. trade delegation is on its way back from China.

Trump says "we will be meeting tomorrow to determine the results, but it is hard for China in that they have become very spoiled with U.S. trade wins!"

11:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says there's a need to "bring fairness to trade between the U.S. and China" and his administration will be "doing something one way or the other."

He tells reporters the Trump administration is "going to have some incredible trade deals announced."

Trump says on the South Lawn of the White House that his team led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other U.S. officials will soon be returning from China.

The Trump administration is demanding that Beijing reduce America's trade deficit with China by $200 billion by the end of 2020.

6:25 p.m.

The Trump administration wants China to reduce the trade deficit with the U.S. by $200 billion by the end of 2020.

A U.S. official confirmed the authenticity of a document making that and other requests presented to China ahead of trade talks that ended Friday.

The four-page list also included demands that China immediately stop providing subsidies to industries listed in a key industrial plan. The list also includes a demand that China end some of its policies related to technology transfers, a key source of tension underlying the dispute.

China's Commerce Ministry did not mention the U.S. demands in a comment about the talks Friday.

4:45 p.m.

China's Commerce Ministry says U.S. officials have agreed at trade talks to raise China's objections to sanctions leveled against Chinese telecom gear maker ZTE with President Donald Trump.

Ministry spokesman Ying Xun says China lodged its complaints during meetings Thursday and Friday with the delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Ying says the U.S. side took the complaints seriously and agreed to report them to Trump.

China objected strongly when the U.S. last month banned American companies from selling technology to ZTE for seven years, calling that unfair.

ZTE pleaded guilty in March 2017 and agreed to pay a $1.19 billion penalty for having shipped equipment to Iran and North Korea in violation of U.S. regulations. The U.S. Commerce Department said employees involved were paid bonuses instead of being punished.

4:30 p.m.

China's state media says talks in Beijing with U.S. officials ended with an agreement to set up a mechanism to work through an escalating dispute over trade. But it said "big differences" remain on some matters.

Citing the Commerce Ministry, the official Xinhua News Agency said Friday that the two sides discussed expanding U.S. exports to China, trade in services, the protection of intellectual property rights and how to resolve the use of tariffs and non-tariff measures.

The report says the two sides "reached consensus in some areas," but did not provide specifics.

Earlier Friday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sounded a positive note about talks aimed at easing tensions that have taken the countries close to a trade war.

