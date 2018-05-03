Type 2 diabetes: Baton Rouge General partners with CDC to help those at risk

Baton Rouge General (BRG) is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to pilot a year-long Diabetes Prevention Program to assist people at risk for diabetes.

RELATED: Learn more about Baton Rouge General Medical Center

TYPE 2 DIABETES IN LOUISIANA

Ranked among top 10 states with most cases

1998 – 6.5 percent diagnosed with diabetes

2018 – 13.9 percent diagnosed with diabetes

520,000 living with diabetes



RELATED: Diabetes education program offered through Baton Rouge General

Twelve at-risk people from Baton Rouge are participating in BRG’s Diabetes Prevention Program pilot class. There will be 26 group sessions that focus on proper nutrition, physical fitness and stress management. Throughout the year, participants meet on BRG’s Bluebonnet campus and receive support from a lifestyle coach, insight from physician guest speakers, and tips from the hospital’s dietitians and fitness team.

Family Medicine Specialist Dr. Wayne Gravois with Baton Rouge General Physicians – Family Health Center medically supervises the program.

“Whether you’ve already been diagnosed with prediabetes or are concerned that this diagnosis is in your future, making changes now can help you avoid some of its scary complications like kidney damage, vision loss and heart disease,” said Dr. Gravois.

“A year might seem like a long commitment, but a lifetime of managing an irreversible disease is even longer.”

The CDC requires that participants be at least 18 years old, have a body mass index above 25, have no previous diagnosis of type 1 or type 2 diabetes, and have tested in the prediabetic range within the past year.

Although BRG’s initial class is full, please contact Rachel Punch via email or call (225) 819-1177 if you are interested in joining a waiting list for future classes.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.