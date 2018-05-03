132-pound tumor removed from woman's abdomen - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

132-pound tumor removed from woman's abdomen

The tumor was benign. (Source: CNN/Danbury Hospital) The tumor was benign. (Source: CNN/Danbury Hospital)

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) - Doctors at a Connecticut hospital say they removed a 132-pound tumor from a woman's abdomen, and she is expected to recover fully.

The ovarian tumor was diagnosed after the 38-year-old woman reported rapid weight gain of about 10 pounds per week over a two-month period.

The doctors at Danbury Hospital announced Thursday that the five-hour surgery was completed successfully after extensive planning by a team of 25 clinical specialists.

The tumor was benign, but because it was sitting on a major blood vessel doctors say they were concerned about the patient's heart. The patient was also malnourished because the tumor was sitting on her digestive tract.

Pathologists have been conducting genetic tests on the tumor to learn why it grew so quickly.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

