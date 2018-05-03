United Blood Services to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with blood drive

United Blood Services is hosting a “Fiesta for Life” for Cinco de Mayo celebration.

All donors can enjoy chili pepper candies while donating and will receive a Cinco de Mayo t-shirt and tech taco that bundles your charger cords while supplies last. Donors will also be entered to win a $100 Meztizo’s gift card and a Cinco de Mayo Gift Basket.

FIESTA FOR LIFE

Saturday, May 5

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

8234 One Calais Ave.

Baton Rouge

You can scheduled an appointment online or call (877) 827-4376.

Donors can also fill out the interview portion of their donation online, in the privacy of their home or office. Click on the “Health History Questionnaire." Make sure to print your “Fast track donation ticket” and bring it with you to your donation.

All blood types are needed. However, United Blood Services is always in need of type O negative red cells. Type O negative blood is the only type that can safely be given to patients of all blood types.

BLOOD DONOR QUALIFICATIONS

AGE: at least 16 years old

WEIGHT: at least 110 pounds

Be in good health

Photo ID required

Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 years of age must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. For more information, call 877-UBS HERO (877-827-4376).

